Chevel Shepherd at The Paramount Arts Center

Chevel Shepherd is an American singer and winner of the voice season 15.

Shepherd was raised on country music and the outdoors, and loves doing crafts, feeding the animals, and fixing cars with her dad. She followed in her mother and sister’s footsteps and began singing when she was just 2-years-old. She got radio gigs when she was 8-years-old and created her own mini CD with songs she had recorded before she turned 10.

She says of her future plans, “I want to start writing my own songs, and make albums. I want to tour across the country spreading my love and passion for music. I want to live my dream and hopefully show others that anything is possible.”

Friday, June 21st at 7:30pm

Tickets: $35, $30, $25, $20

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com