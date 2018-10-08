Chicago The Musical at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Chicago The Musical at SKyPAC

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago The Musical is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

CHICAGO, which opened to rave reviews on November 14, 1996 and now in its 20th year on Broadway is the longest running American musical shows no sign of ever slowing down!

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
270-904-1880
