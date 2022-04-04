Chicago at Lexington Opera House

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

 Murder, mayhem and “All That Jazz” abound in this thrilling Broadway classic, featuring a jazzy score by John Kander and Fred Ebb and book by Bob Fossé and Fred Ebb.  The Lexington Theatre Company is a professional regional theatre that pairs Broadway veterans and seasoned professionals with up-and-coming talent from around the country and the region. Chicago is the second-longest running show on Broadway and The Lex will produce their adaptation with direction and choreography by Patrick O’Neill (Associate Choreographer of Broadway’s School of Rock and the Broadway-bound The Heart of Rock & Roll).  The Lex Orchestra takes center stage in this production, led by Resident Music Director, Brock Terry. 

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
