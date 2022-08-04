Chicago at Lexington Opera House

The Lexington Theatre Company presents Chicago.

Chicago will also be led by a host of Broadway veterans including J. Daughtry ( Ain’t Too Proud, The Color Purple, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ) as Billy Flynn, Kristin Yancy ( The Cher Show, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical ) as Roxie, and Lexington’s own Haley Fish ( Kiss Me Kate, Hello Dolly, Cats ) as Velma. Altamiece Carolyn Cooper plays Mama Morton , a role she has played around the country at numerous regional theatres; Brance Cornelius returns for a second summer show to play Amos; and University of Kentucky alum and Drag Star, Gilda Wabbit , will play Mary Sunshine.

Co-presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation, MCF Advisors/Dave & Jennifer Harris, The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsor Central Bank. Additional grant/subsidy support is from the LG&E and KU Foundation, the Opera House Fund and LexArts.

Single Tickets are currently available at lexingtontheatrecompany,org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535. For more information or to make a donation, please visit the organization’s website, www.lexingtontheatrecompany.org

The Lexington Theatre Company is a professional regional theatre that pairs Broadway veterans and seasoned professionals with up-and-coming talent from around the country and the region. This production will be directed by Artistic Director Lyndy Franklin Smith who was a part of the 2007 Broadway company and will feature new choreography created by Louisville native and Broadway veteran, Mara Newbery Greer. Resident Music Director, Brock Terry, conducts the live pit orchestra.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com