Chickens 101

Presented by Melinda Winchester, Winchester Farms.

Winchester farm was established in 2010, specializing in raising rare Heritage Breed chickens.

They are a small flock breeder, home to Lavender Orpington chicks, Wheaten and blue Wheaten Ameraucana Chicks, French black copper maran chicks- LP Line, hens, and hatching eggs. They are NPIP certified and the only small flock breeder in KY that is MS and MG CLEAN Certified.

