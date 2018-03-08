Chickens 101

Chickens 101

Presented by Melinda Winchester, Winchester Farms.

Winchester farm was established in 2010, specializing in raising rare Heritage Breed chickens.

They are a small flock breeder, home to Lavender Orpington chicks, Wheaten and blue Wheaten Ameraucana Chicks, French black copper maran chicks- LP Line, hens, and hatching eggs. They are NPIP certified and the only small flock breeder in KY that is MS and MG CLEAN Certified.

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
