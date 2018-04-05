Investing 101

Presented by Cullen M Pope, Financial Consultant, Hilliard Lyons.

Learning to invest your money is one of the most important lessons in life. With the many different investment vehicles out there, investing can be more difficult to understand now, than ever.

Investing 101 will give you a better understanding on what investing is, what it means, and how it works. It will also cover some of the building blocks of the investing world as well as an overview of several investment vehicles to give you some of the tools for building wealth.

All programs are free and open to the public.

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings