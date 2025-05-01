Childe Hassam - Impressions in Black and White at Speed Art Museum

Childe Hassam was already one of America’s most celebrated Impressionist painters when, in 1915 at the age of 56, he turned his attention to printmaking. He embraced etching and lithography with enthusiasm, and the challenges of working in fresh media reinvigorated his art. He developed a new, linear vocabulary to portray his impressions of the fleeting effects of light and air, translating the broken, flecked painted brushstrokes of Impressionism into short, staccato hatch marks.

