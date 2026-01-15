Children's Survival Skills Workshop (ages 6-9)

If your child became separated from you and lost in the woods, do you think he/she would know what to do to survive until found? This Children’s Survival Skills Workshop may be just what your child needs! Children ages 6-9, will learn some basic skills to help them feel less frightened and more confident about being alone or lost. Our park naturalist will share with you and your child some tips for preparing for an outdoor outing, selecting a temporary shelter site and for alerting Search & Rescue personnel. This event will take place on March 14 from 12pm-2:30pm, rain or shine or cold. Spaces are limited and pre-registration is required. Cost: $12, must be pre-paid by March 11, and is non-refundable after March 11. To register, contact: Lisa Hoffman at (502)782-9727 or email lisa.hoffman@ky.gov.

For more information about the park, call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov