Children’s Day on the Farm

Children’s Day on the Farm is Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the Homeplace 1850s Farm in Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. The annual event runs from 10 am to 12 noon and from 1 to 3pm. Homeplace admission is $5 for ages 13 and up, $3 ages 5-12, and free for ages 4 and under.

This year’s theme is “Springtime on the Farm!” Children can experience life as a child on an1850s farm, with work and play focused on this special season of the year.

“Farm children worked alongside their parents to help raise crops and livestock for the family’s use,” says Cindy Earls, Lead Interpreter. “Children’s Day helps today’s kids understand how farm children lived and played in the 1850s.”

Children may participate in various activities in several locations in no particular order, including journal jottings, spring cleaning, working with a pole lathe, shadowy silhouettes, toy time, group games, spring planting, spring gardening, plow power and playful pinwheels.

The Homeplace is located in the Tennessee portion of Land Between the Lakes. Activities are recommended for ages 5 - 12. Home educators especially will find opportunities to engage children through play.

To find more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us