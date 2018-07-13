Children’s Literature and the Filson Library Collection

The Filson Historical Society 1310 South 3rd Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

 Known for our collection of Ohio Valley History you might not expect to find children’s books among our research materials. However, we have a growing collection of children’s literature, much of it with ties to the Ohio Valley region. Alice Caldwell Hegan Rice who wrote Mrs. Wiggs of the Cabbage Patch was born in Shelbyville Kentucky. Annie Fellows Johnston, was born and raised in McCutchanville, Indiana; and her Little Colonel series was based on Hattie Cochran of Pewee Valley. Join us as we explore this collection and take a trip back in time to our childhood.

Members, Free

Non-members, $10

For more information call (502) 635-5083 ext. 213 or visit filsonhistorical.org

