Children’s Literature and the Filson Library Collection at The Filson

Known for our collection of Ohio Valley History you might not expect to find children’s books among our research materials. However, we have a growing collection of children’s literature, much of it with ties to the Ohio Valley region. Alice Caldwell Hegan Rice who wrote Mrs. Wiggs of the Cabbage Patch was born in Shelbyville Kentucky. Annie Fellows Johnston, was born and raised in McCutchanville, Indiana; and her Little Colonel series was based on Hattie Cochran of Pewee Valley. Join us as we explore this collection and take a trip back in time to our childhood.

