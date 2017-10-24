Chocolate Bourbon Nights at The Brown Hotel

Guests are invited to satisfy their sweet tooth at the Brown Hotel’s “Chocolate Bourbon Nights” in the Lobby Bar, Tuesday, Oct. 24 through Thursday, Oct. 26. Each evening from 7 to 10 p.m., indulge in a lavish bourbon chocolate buffet with a tempting variety of mini desserts including the hotel’s first-ever chocolate spin on its legendary Hot Brown and an interactive s’mores bar with bourbon-infused marshmallows from the Brown’s pastry team. Cost for the chocolate dessert buffet is $25 per person, not including drinks, tax or gratuity. A selection of more than 100 bourbons, bourbon flights and chocolate martinis will be available for purchase along with the Lobby Bar’s regular food and cocktail menus. Reservations are suggested, but not required.

Some items that will be featured on the Chocolate Bourbon Nights buffet menu include:

The Brown Hotel’s very own chocolate Hot Brown

Interactive s’mores bar with bourbon-infused marshmallows

Build-your-own chocolate bourbon trifle

Derby Pie® bourbon lollipops

Salted dark chocolate bourbon fudge

Chocolate bourbon pecan pie cupcakes with salted brown butter buttercream

Bourbon apple cider tartlet

Dark chocolate banana and bourbon cornet

Blackberry and mint bourbon sabayon

Individual bourbon soaked chocolate bread puddings with salted bourbon caramel

For more information call 502-583-1234 or visit brownhotel.com