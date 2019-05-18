Choosing What to Save: The State of Historic Preservation at South Union Shaker Village

Explore the current field of historic preservation with experts in the discipline, both public and private sector. Presenters include Daniel Carey, President & CEO of Historic Savannah Foundation, as well as others who have led successful restoration projects, including private sector preservationists Jonathan Schwer and Stephen Morgenthaler, Dan Brown with the Tennessee Historical Commission, and William Updike of Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. An in-depth tour of the ongoing restoration of SUSV’s 1854 Wash House will complete the day.

Fee includes breakfast and lunch.

Reservations Required:

$45 members, $65 non-members, $20 students (scholarships available)

For more information call 270-542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com