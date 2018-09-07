Chris Blue at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Chris Blue at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

Vocalist and dancer Chris Blue won the hearts of millions of fans as the winner of NBC’s The Voice Season 12 (2017) on Team Alicia Keys.

Chris began singing in church at the age of three and grew to share the stage with artists including Kirk Franklin, Hezekiah Walker, Fred Hammond, and Mary Mary.

Catch Chris on his first headlining tour performing music from his soon-to-be-released debut album on Republic Records.

For more information visit kentuckycenter.org

