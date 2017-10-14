Chris Isaak at Lexington Opera House

The volunteers of the Troubadour Concert Series and Highbridge Spring Water announce the RESCHEDULING of the Chris Isaak concert at the Lexington Opera House for Saturday, October 14, 2017. All tickets and seat assignments will be honored at the new date.

This is the rescheduled event from November 17, 2016.

Seats issues for the original date (November 17, 2016) will be honored for the new date. The original ticket purchased for the November 2016 date are valid for the new show and no action is needed on the part of the ticket holder. If you are unable to attend the new show date, refunds will be given at point of purchase up to August 2, 2017.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com