Chris Knight with Andy Brasher Free Concert at Lu-Ray Amphitheater

Don't miss our 2019 "Something for Everyone" Concert Season Kickoff Celebration with a #FREE Concert featuring: Chris Knight with special guest Andy Brasher.

11am: BBQ competition begins. Food and Vendor booths open.

Noon: Cruise-In

2pm: Lu-Ray Park & Amphitheater open

-Beer Garden open

-Inflatables open

-Food booths open inside Lu Ray

4pm: BBQ Competition Awards

6pm: Concert begins

Andy Brasher Band

CHRIS KNIGHT

In conjunction with our annual #RodsAndRibs Festival, we'll have activities throughout the day leading up to the big concert in the evening. We're SUPER excited to announce that this year we will have BEER, BBQ, and tasty concessions, all available at #LuRayAmp.

For more information call (270) 754-5097 or visit LuRayAmp.com