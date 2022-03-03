× Expand Woodford Reserve Chris Morris

Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion

Thursday, March 3rd at 6:30PM

Tickets: $50

Come join us for Bourbon Sessions at the Ripy Mansion as we welcome Chris Morris, Master Distiller at Woodford Reserve Distillery.

Chris Morris knows whiskey. As the second Master Distiller at the Woodford Reserve Distillery, Chris was an integral character in the development of Woodford Reserve. As head Master Distiller of one of the world’s fastest growing bourbons, he spends his days innovating and planning future releases.

The mastermind behind Woodford Reserve Double Oaked, Rye, and Master’s Collection, Chris knows the keys to making good whiskey are time and patience, but having a sense of good craftsmanship is also a talent that goes a long way.

Chris began his career in bourbon in 1976 as a trainee in Brown-Forman’s central lab. In 1997, he found himself as an understudy to Lincoln Henderson, Woodford Reserve’s Inaugural Master Distiller, who in 2003 Chris succeeded. In the years that followed, Chris was responsible for creating the world’s first bourbon finished in Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Barrels. He’s also credited with developing the world’s first maple barrel; a difficult feat made easier when you command your own cooperage.

A tasting of a selection of Woodford Reserve products will be accompanied by light appetizers. As always, the cocktail bar will be open and tours of the mansion will be available. All proceeds in excess of event costs will go directly towards the continued restoration efforts of the Ripy Mansion.

For more information call (502) 517-5488 or visit tbripyhome.com/events