Christmas Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie

× Expand Lexington Tea & Brie Christmas Afternoon Tea IG Post (Instagram Post (4:5)) - 1 Christmas Afternoon Tea

✨🎄 Join Us for a Festive Christmas Afternoon Tea! 🎄✨

Saturday, December 20th from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM, treat yourself to a luxurious Christmas Afternoon Tea! 🎅☕️

✨ Enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco 🥂

✨ Delight in our elevated holiday menu, crafted with festive flavors

Don't miss out on this perfect way to get into the holiday spirit with delicious treats and great company.

📅 Saturday, December 20th 🕒 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM 💵 Price: $55 per person

📍 Location: 219 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40507

For more information call 8593034337 or visit lexingtonteaandbrie.com