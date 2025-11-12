Christmas Afternoon Tea at Lexington Tea & Brie
Lexington Tea & Brie 219 N Limestone, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Lexington Tea & Brie
Christmas Afternoon Tea
✨🎄 Join Us for a Festive Christmas Afternoon Tea! 🎄✨
Saturday, December 20th from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM, treat yourself to a luxurious Christmas Afternoon Tea! 🎅☕️
✨ Enjoy a complimentary glass of Prosecco 🥂
✨ Delight in our elevated holiday menu, crafted with festive flavors
Don't miss out on this perfect way to get into the holiday spirit with delicious treats and great company.
📅 Saturday, December 20th 🕒 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM 💵 Price: $55 per person
📍 Location: 219 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40507
For more information call 8593034337 or visit lexingtonteaandbrie.com