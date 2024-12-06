× Expand Spotlight Christmas Cabaret

Christmas Cabaret at The Spotlight Playhouse

Presented by The Bluegrass Players and The Spotlight Dance School

Join us for a festive evening filled with holiday songs and dance at our Christmas Cabaret, now combined with the Spotlight Dance School recital! This special event will showcase amazing performances from both our talented singers and dancers, making it a night to remember.

Adding even more fun to the night, our comedic redneck friend, Billy Ray, is back to host! Get ready to laugh, sing, and enjoy the holiday spirit with family and friends.

Don’t miss this fun, family-friendly event that combines singing, dancing, and comedy!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com