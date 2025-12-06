Christmas Cave at Carter Caves

to

Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164

Christmas Cave at Carter Caves 

 Experience the magic of the season with a festive walkthrough of Cascade Cave, beautifully adorned with sparkling Christmas lights and holiday cheer! Admission is $15 at the door no need to call ahead for this event.

For more information about the park, call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164
606-286-4411
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Cave at Carter Caves - 2025-12-06 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Cave at Carter Caves - 2025-12-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Cave at Carter Caves - 2025-12-06 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Cave at Carter Caves - 2025-12-06 10:00:00 ical