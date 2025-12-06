Christmas Cave at Carter Caves
to
Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164
Christmas Cave at Carter Caves
Experience the magic of the season with a festive walkthrough of Cascade Cave, beautifully adorned with sparkling Christmas lights and holiday cheer! Admission is $15 at the door no need to call ahead for this event.
For more information about the park, call 606-286-4411 or visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Drive, Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164