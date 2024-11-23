× Expand Spotlight Christmas vendor fair flyer - 1 Christmas Celebration

Christmas Celebration & Vendor Fair at Spotlight Playhouse

🎄 Join us on November 23rd for a festive, fun-filled day that has something for everyone! 🎄

9 AM – 4 PM: Vendor Fair

Browse through unique holiday gifts and handmade crafts from local vendors, perfect for checking off your Christmas list!

10 AM – 2 PM: Pictures with Santa

Bring the little ones for magical moments with Santa! Snap a perfect holiday photo with the jolly old man himself.

9 AM – 4 PM: Online Auction Preview

Check out over 150 amazing auction items. From rare finds to must-have treasures, preview what’s up for grabs!

Auditions

9:30 AM: Seussical the Musical (Ages 4-11)

Kids get ready to shine in this colorful, whimsical musical!

12 PM: Once Upon a Mattress (Ages 14-18)

Teens will love the chance to audition for this hilarious and fun show.

6:30 PM: Giants in the Sky Performance

Sit back and enjoy an enchanting performance sure to dazzle audiences of all ages.

8 PM: Little Shop of Horrors Performance

Get ready for thrills and chills with this spooky classic that will leave you on the edge of your seat!

Open Rehearsals All Day

Take a peek into the creative process and watch our talented actors and crew bring stories to life.

Food Trucks

Grab delicious eats from local food trucks throughout the day.

With so much to see and do, you won’t want to miss this festive extravaganza! Bring your family and friends, and make unforgettable holiday memories at The Spotlight Playhouse!

For more information call 859-756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com