Christmas Comes to the Homeplace 1850s

Step back in time to the smell of pine needles and gingerbread as the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Living History Museum celebrates “Christmas in 1850” at Land Between the Lakes, 1 – 4 pm on Saturday, November 24, 2018. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and above; $3 for those 5 to 12; and free for 4 and under.

Homeplace Lead Interpreter Cindy Earls says “Everyone is invited to see how the farm family celebrated the Christmas season.” Visitors can help decorate the Homeplace tree in the parlor, learn how to make traditional Christmas decorations for their own trees and collect recipes for holiday treats to create at home. Take family photos at the Tool Barn's giant tobacco wreath. Sit back and listen to Christmas stories from storyteller Ann Roseberry as we await the arrival of 1850 Santa Claus.

Programming includes:

10 am - 12 noon - Make Gingerbread Cookies

1 - 2 pm - Meet the Mules

1 - 4 pm - Make 1850 Christmas Decorations

2 pm - Storyteller Ann Roseberry: Tales of an Old Fashioned Christmas

2:30 pm - Santa Claus Arrives

3:30 pm - Meet the Pigs

4 pm - Meet the Oxen

