Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel
The Galt House Hotel 140 North Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel
The most magical time of year culminates with Christmas Day brunch at Walker’s Exchange. Enjoy the flavors of the season plus traditional brunch favorites from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $45 for adults, $15 for children 6 through 12, and children 5 and under are free.
For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com
Info
The Galt House Hotel 140 North Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family