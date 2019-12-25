Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel

The most magical time of year culminates with Christmas Day brunch at Walker’s Exchange. Enjoy the flavors of the season plus traditional brunch favorites from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $45 for adults, $15 for children 6 through 12, and children 5 and under are free.

For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com