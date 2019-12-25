Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel

to Google Calendar - Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-25 10:00:00

The Galt House Hotel 140 North Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel

  The most magical time of year culminates with Christmas Day brunch at Walker’s Exchange. Enjoy the flavors of the season plus traditional brunch favorites from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Cost is $45 for adults, $15 for children 6 through 12, and children 5 and under are free.

For more information call (502) 589-5200 or visit galthouse.com

Info

The Galt House Hotel 140 North Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Day Brunch at The Galt House Hotel - 2019-12-25 10:00:00