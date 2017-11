Christmas Dinner and Movie

Dec. 22

Come out to Blue Licks and enjoy a family-friendly dinner buffet and a Christmas movie. Decorate cookies, enjoy some hot chocolate and watch a Christmas classic. Tickets are $10 a person. Dinner starts at 5 p.m., cookie decorating from 6-7 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Call 859-289-5507.

For more information call (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov