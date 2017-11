Christmas Eve Buffet at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park

Pennyrile Forest State Resort park will host a Christmas Eve lunch buffet 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Turkey and dressing will be on the menu along with other classic holiday fare. Adult price is $14.50, children ages 6-12 are $7.50 and children 5 and under are free.

For more information call 270-797-3421 or visit parks.ky.gov