Christmas FAMILY HOLIDAY Treasures with Louisville Chorus

Christmas FAMILY HOLIDAY Treasures

Join us in the spirit of this Christmas Holiday Season!

Louisville Chorus

Daniel Spurlock, Music Director

Sat, Dec 11, 2021—1:30 PM

Bring the entire family!

Come dressed in holiday attire, if you wish.

$5 Stu, $20 Sr, $23 Adult

For more information call 502-968-6300 or visit LouisvilleChorus.org