Christmas Feast at the Brown Hotel

Gather with family and friends for a memorable holiday meal Wednesday, Dec. 25 at the Brown Hotel. The iconic hotel’s restaurants, the English Grill and J. Graham’s Café, will both offer a festive menu created by chefs de cuisine Arkan Bajalani and Dustin Willett. For more information or to make a reservation, visit brownhotel.com or call (502) 583-1234.

J. Graham’s Café will celebrate the “The Magic of Christmas on 4 th Street” with a holiday buffet full of festive favorites. Southern sides like charred asparagus and shrimp jambalaya can be paired with hearty entrées including roasted turkey with cornbread dressing or hand-carved teres major steak. For guests wanting breakfast, hand-crafted Belgian waffles will be available with mushroom crepes and breakfast casserole. Enjoy assorted holiday sweets and fine patisserie creations from pastry chef Kimberly Maxey. The cost is $56 per person, plus tax and gratuity; $29 for children ages 4 to 10; and complimentary for children under age 4. Seating times are 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

At the English Grill, a classic Christmas meal will be served from 11 a.m. t0 4 p.m. Guests can start their feast with the seafood bar of poached shrimp and Jonah crab claws, oyster baked Rockefeller, smoked salmon and mini Hot Brown canapes. Pair entrée choices at various carving stations of roasted turkey breast, blackened beef tenderloin, slow-roasted leg of lamb or salmon en croute. Diners can enjoy a variety of seasonal sides like poached spiced pears, German potato salad, lobster bisque soup and cavatappi pasta salad. Finish the meal with holiday cookies or the Brown’s famous bread pudding. The cost is $71 per person, plus tax and gratuity; $29 for children ages 4 to 10; and complimentary for children under age 4. Live holiday music will be provided by the hotel pianist, Brad Tomlinson.

For more information visit brownhotel.com or call (502) 583-1234