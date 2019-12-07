Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village

One of Kentucky’s finest antique and craft markets, just in time for Christmas! Features over 30 regional antique vendors and artists, all nestled in the historic atmosphere of the South Union Shaker Village.

Admission: A canned food item or donation that will be distributed to those needful

Time: 9:00am – 4:00pm

For more information call (270) 542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/special-events/