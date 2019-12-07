Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village

to Google Calendar - Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-12-07 09:00:00

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village

One of Kentucky’s finest antique and craft markets, just in time for Christmas! Features over 30 regional antique vendors and artists, all nestled in the historic atmosphere of the South Union Shaker Village.

Admission: A canned food item or donation that will be distributed to those needful

Time: 9:00am – 4:00pm

For more information call (270) 542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/special-events/

Info

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-12-07 09:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-12-07 09:00:00