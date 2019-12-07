Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
Christmas Holiday Market at South Union Shaker Village
One of Kentucky’s finest antique and craft markets, just in time for Christmas! Features over 30 regional antique vendors and artists, all nestled in the historic atmosphere of the South Union Shaker Village.
Admission: A canned food item or donation that will be distributed to those needful
Time: 9:00am – 4:00pm
For more information call (270) 542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/special-events/
Info
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206 View Map
Food & Drink