Christmas In Kentucky at the Kentucky Museum

Join us as the Kentucky Museum hosts its twelfth annual holiday event, Christmas in Kentucky. This free, family-oriented event has become a holiday tradition with many area residents. Conveniently scheduled after Bowling Green's Christmas Parade, Christmas in Kentucky is guaranteed to put guests of all ages in the holiday spirit!

Christmas in Kentucky always combines holiday spirit with WKU spirit. Big Red will be weaving his own special brand of magic, while carols are sung by the amazing Treblemakers. Children love the ornament making in the Museum's beautiful Kentucky Room. A variety of ornament making and other activities will be offered -- staffed by WKU Delta Zetas and the WKU Chemistry Club.

For more information call (270) 745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum