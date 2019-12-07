× Expand KY Museum Staff Santa and Mrs Clause pose with guest for photos.

Christmas In Kentucky at the Kentucky Museum

Kentucky Museum host its thirteenth annual holiday event Christmas in Kentucky. This free, family-oriented event has become a holiday tradition with many area residents. Conveniently scheduled after the Christmas Parade, Christmas in Kentucky is guaranteed to put guests of all ages in the holiday spirit!

For more information call (270) 745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum