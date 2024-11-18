Christmas Island Holiday Light Tour At General Burnside Island State Park

Christmas Island Holiday Light Tour 2024

Burnside Island State Resort Park, 1800 S. Hwy 27, Burnside, KY, 6pm-9pm Mon-Thu and 6pm-10pm Fri-Sun. Please join Burnside Tourism for a holiday tradition, Christmas Island! Christmas Island features 48 different light displays throughout Burnside Island State Park, including some displays up to 104-feet-long and 16-feet-high. Partial proceeds will be donated to hosting charities.

Tickets may be purchased online or at the gate. Info and prices call 606-561-4113 or visit visitburnside.com.

For more information visit parks.ky.gov