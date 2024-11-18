Christmas Island Holiday Light Tour At General Burnside Island State Park
General Burnside Island State Park Boat Ramp 8801 South Highway 27, Burnside, Kentucky 42519
Christmas Island Holiday Light Tour 2024
Burnside Island State Resort Park, 1800 S. Hwy 27, Burnside, KY, 6pm-9pm Mon-Thu and 6pm-10pm Fri-Sun. Please join Burnside Tourism for a holiday tradition, Christmas Island! Christmas Island features 48 different light displays throughout Burnside Island State Park, including some displays up to 104-feet-long and 16-feet-high. Partial proceeds will be donated to hosting charities.
Tickets may be purchased online or at the gate. Info and prices call 606-561-4113 or visit visitburnside.com.
For more information visit parks.ky.gov