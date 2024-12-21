Christmas Magic at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall 202 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
The holidays are a magical time, literally! Liberty Hall welcomes back Darshwood, the Charming Trickster himself. Bring the family for the early show to witness a slate of jaw-dropping illusions or come later and see the spectacular with batched cocktails included. 6pm (Family Friendly) $25; and 8pm (21+over Show) $40. Advanced registration required.
For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org
