Christmas Magic at Liberty Hall

The holidays are a magical time, literally! Liberty Hall welcomes back Darshwood, the Charming Trickster himself. Bring the family for the early show to witness a slate of jaw-dropping illusions or come later and see the spectacular with batched cocktails included. 6pm (Family Friendly) $25; and 8pm (21+over Show) $40. Advanced registration required.

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org