Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity

to Google Calendar - Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity - 2019-12-25 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity - 2019-12-25 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity - 2019-12-25 10:30:00 iCalendar - Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity - 2019-12-25 10:30:00

The Church of the Holy Trinity 209 South Broadway, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324

Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity

Join us for a joyful Christmas service in our beautiful, historic parish. Music begins at 10:30 pm and the service begins at 11:00 pm.

For more information call (904) 955-7922 or visit holytrinitygt.org

Info

The Church of the Holy Trinity 209 South Broadway, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324 View Map
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity - 2019-12-25 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity - 2019-12-25 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity - 2019-12-25 10:30:00 iCalendar - Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity - 2019-12-25 10:30:00