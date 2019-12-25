Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity
The Church of the Holy Trinity 209 South Broadway, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Christmas Mass with Brass Quartet at The Church of the Holy Trinity
Join us for a joyful Christmas service in our beautiful, historic parish. Music begins at 10:30 pm and the service begins at 11:00 pm.
For more information call (904) 955-7922 or visit holytrinitygt.org
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality