Christmas Open House at the Honey Depot

to

Honey Depot 14005 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40299

Christmas Open House at the Honey Depot

Christmas Open House | 4-7PM | Honey Depot

LOCAL FOOD TRUCKS- Longshot Lobsta + Mr. C's Cheesecakes

PICTURES WITH SANTA

Fossi Lou Balloons

Holiday Shopping

Honey Sampling

Christmas Wonderland Fun!

About Honey Pot:

We produce and sell Raw Natural Honey, produce and sell Nucs, Packages and Queens, and sell Beekeeping Equipment and Supplies We provide Mentoring Services, offer beekeeping classes and host both the Louisville Spring Bee School and the Louisville Fall Bee School.

For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/11029/t/tickets

Info

Honey Depot 14005 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40299
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502-208-7127
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Open House at the Honey Depot - 2021-12-11 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Open House at the Honey Depot - 2021-12-11 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Open House at the Honey Depot - 2021-12-11 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Open House at the Honey Depot - 2021-12-11 16:00:00 ical