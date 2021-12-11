Christmas Open House at the Honey Depot
Christmas Open House | 4-7PM | Honey Depot
LOCAL FOOD TRUCKS- Longshot Lobsta + Mr. C's Cheesecakes
PICTURES WITH SANTA
Fossi Lou Balloons
Holiday Shopping
Honey Sampling
Christmas Wonderland Fun!
About Honey Pot:
We produce and sell Raw Natural Honey, produce and sell Nucs, Packages and Queens, and sell Beekeeping Equipment and Supplies We provide Mentoring Services, offer beekeeping classes and host both the Louisville Spring Bee School and the Louisville Fall Bee School.
For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/11029/t/tickets