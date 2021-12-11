Christmas Open House at the Honey Depot

× Expand HoneyBear Farms KY Leah Twiddy

Christmas Open House | 4-7PM | Honey Depot

LOCAL FOOD TRUCKS- Longshot Lobsta + Mr. C's Cheesecakes

PICTURES WITH SANTA

Fossi Lou Balloons

Holiday Shopping

Honey Sampling

Christmas Wonderland Fun!

About Honey Pot:

We produce and sell Raw Natural Honey, produce and sell Nucs, Packages and Queens, and sell Beekeeping Equipment and Supplies We provide Mentoring Services, offer beekeeping classes and host both the Louisville Spring Bee School and the Louisville Fall Bee School.

For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/11029/t/tickets