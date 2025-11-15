Christmas Open House in Versailes

Join us for the Versailles Merchants Alliance 39th Annual Christmas Open House! ✨🎄

📅 Saturday, November 15th

🕙 10am – 4pm

📍 Versailles, Kentucky

Kick off the holiday season with a day full of festive fun while shopping local! Support our amazing small businesses and find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.

✨ What to Enjoy:

🎅 Santa hosted by the Woodford County Library

🛍️ Kids Market (kids shop for free!)

☕ Hot chocolate & holiday shopping

🇺🇸 American Legion Market

🎨 The Art Village at The District

👧 Fun kids activities & more!

Visit all participating locations with your Christmas Open House Map for a chance to WIN a uniquely Woodford County basket! Come celebrate community, holiday cheer, and the joy of shopping local. Happy Shopping!

For more information call (859) 684-3390visit versaillesmerchantsalliance.com

