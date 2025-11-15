Christmas Open House in Versailes
to
Downtown Versailles Main Street, Versailles, Kentucky 40383
Versailles Merchant Alliance
Versailles Merchant Alliance 39th Annual Christmas Open House
Join us for the Versailles Merchants Alliance 39th Annual Christmas Open House! ✨🎄
📅 Saturday, November 15th
🕙 10am – 4pm
📍 Versailles, Kentucky
Kick off the holiday season with a day full of festive fun while shopping local! Support our amazing small businesses and find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.
✨ What to Enjoy:
🎅 Santa hosted by the Woodford County Library
🛍️ Kids Market (kids shop for free!)
☕ Hot chocolate & holiday shopping
🇺🇸 American Legion Market
🎨 The Art Village at The District
👧 Fun kids activities & more!
Visit all participating locations with your Christmas Open House Map for a chance to WIN a uniquely Woodford County basket! Come celebrate community, holiday cheer, and the joy of shopping local. Happy Shopping!
For more information call (859) 684-3390visit versaillesmerchantsalliance.com