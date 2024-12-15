× Expand Louisville Silent Disco Throw on your favorite Christmas PJs and join us for a special family-friendly silent disco at Ten20 on December 15th!

Christmas PJ Party Silent Disco at Ten20

Throw on your favorite Christmas PJs and join us at Ten20 on December 15th! We're throwing a Family-Friendly Christmas Pajama Silent Disco with 3 hours of clean pop, dance, and decades hits and Christmas favorites sprinkled throughout! With the guarantee of a great time for the whole family, the only question now is what kind of PJs are you gonna rock?!

Kids' headphones: $5

18+ headphones: $10

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/90966-chrtistmas-pj-party-silent-disco-at-ten20