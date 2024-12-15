Christmas PJ Party Silent Disco at Ten20

Throw on your favorite Christmas PJs and join us at Ten20 on December 15th! We're throwing a Family-Friendly Christmas Pajama Silent Disco with 3 hours of clean pop, dance, and decades hits and Christmas favorites sprinkled throughout! With the guarantee of a great time for the whole family, the only question now is what kind of PJs are you gonna rock?!

Kids' headphones: $5

18+ headphones: $10

For more information call (502) 324-5048 or visit cli.re/90966-chrtistmas-pj-party-silent-disco-at-ten20

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
