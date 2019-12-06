Christmas Preview at South Union Shaker Village
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
For a “first chance” opportunity to shop, make reservations for the “Christmas at Shakertown” Preview Party, Friday evening, December 6. Enjoy coffee, cider and desserts in the most festive of holiday atmospheres.
For more information call (270) 542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/special-events/
