Christmas Preview at South Union Shaker Village

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

For a “first chance” opportunity to shop, make reservations for the “Christmas at Shakertown” Preview Party, Friday evening, December 6. Enjoy coffee, cider and desserts in the most festive of holiday atmospheres.

For more information call (270) 542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/special-events/

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
