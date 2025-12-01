Christmas Shoppe in the Cottage at Ashland

Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate, is welcoming the holiday season with three signature events designed to bring families and friends together in one of Kentucky’s most beautiful historic settings. From shopping and twinkling lights to candlelit mansion tours, visitors can experience the warmth and wonder of Christmas at Ashland all month long.

Christmas Shoppe in the Cottage (December 1–6), where guests can browse an elegant selection of holiday décor, jewelry, gifts, and artisan goods from local makers inside the historic Keeper’s Cottage.

For more information visit henryclay.org