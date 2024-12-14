Christmas Sip & Shop at Tradewater Brewing
Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Christmas Sip & Shop at Tradewater Brewing Company
Co-sponsored by Kentucky Movers and Makers
Join us for a festive evening at Tradewater Brewing Company on Saturday, December 14th from 4-8pm!
What to Expect:
Live Music with Maggie Hollis from 5-7pm
Delicious Food Trucks serving up local favorites
Unique Craft Vendors featuring one-of-a-kind gifts
This family-friendly event is the perfect way to enjoy the season, support local makers, and sip on some of your favorite brews from Tradewater Brewing Company. Bring your loved ones, find the perfect holiday gifts, and enjoy a great evening with the community.
For more information call (270) 452-2050.