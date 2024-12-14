× Expand Christmas Sip & Shop Christmas Sip & Shop

Christmas Sip & Shop at Tradewater Brewing Company

Co-sponsored by Kentucky Movers and Makers

Join us for a festive evening at Tradewater Brewing Company on Saturday, December 14th from 4-8pm!

What to Expect:

Live Music with Maggie Hollis from 5-7pm

Delicious Food Trucks serving up local favorites

Unique Craft Vendors featuring one-of-a-kind gifts

This family-friendly event is the perfect way to enjoy the season, support local makers, and sip on some of your favorite brews from Tradewater Brewing Company. Bring your loved ones, find the perfect holiday gifts, and enjoy a great evening with the community.

For more information call (270) 452-2050.