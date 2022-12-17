Christmas Spectacular!: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 South central Kentucky’s favorite holiday tradition continues featuring all of your favorite songs and carols of the season, plus Dancing Elves and an appearance by Santa himself.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
270-904-1880
