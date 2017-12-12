Christmas Tea Tuesday at Waveland

Are you looking for something fun, unique and different to do with a friend or a group for Christmas? Christmas Tea Tuesday at Waveland starts at 2 p.m. in the mansion on fine china. All teas include a program, savory food, and the delicious tea served by period- dressed interpreters. Once you are finished with the tea, enjoy a tour of the Waveland Mansion. Reservations are required. Tickets are $30 a person. Credit card is needed to secure your reservation. Any changes will need to be made by the Friday before your scheduled event. Gluten free options available. Must be requested at time of registration.

.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov