Christmas Tea Tuesday at Waveland

Christmas Tea at Waveland

Waveland is magical at Christmas time. Every room is a fairy land with a themed tree, twinkle lights, and candles flickering. Enjoy a holiday tea with festively decorated tables, Christmas-in-a-cup tea, delightful holiday food and a small gift from Waveland. A tour of the mansion completes this unique, holiday experience. Reservations are required.

Tuesday, November 29, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Thursday, December 1, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Tuesday, December 6, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Thursday, December 8, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Saturday, December 10, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Tuesday, December 13, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Saturday, December 17, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Tuesday, December 20, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Tickets: $40.00

.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov