Christmas Tea Tuesday at Waveland

to

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514

Christmas Tea at Waveland

Waveland is magical at Christmas time.  Every room is a fairy land with a themed tree, twinkle lights, and candles flickering.  Enjoy a holiday tea with festively decorated tables, Christmas-in-a-cup tea, delightful holiday food and a small gift from Waveland.  A tour of the mansion completes this unique, holiday experience.  Reservations are required.

Tuesday, November 29, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Thursday, December 1, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Tuesday, December 6, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Thursday, December 8, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Saturday, December 10, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Tuesday, December 13, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Saturday, December 17, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

Tuesday, December 20, 2:00pm - 4:00pm

  • Tickets: $40.00

.

For more information call 859-272-3611 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Waveland State Historic Site 225 Waveland Museum Lane, Lexington, Kentucky 40514
859-272-3611
to
Google Calendar - Christmas Tea Tuesday at Waveland - 2022-12-13 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Tea Tuesday at Waveland - 2022-12-13 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas Tea Tuesday at Waveland - 2022-12-13 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas Tea Tuesday at Waveland - 2022-12-13 14:00:00 ical