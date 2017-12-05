Christmas Teas at White Hall

Step back in time as you experience a special Christmas tea and tour inside the historic mansion. Enjoy delectable refreshments with friends while learning about Victorian Christmas customs in the decorated house. In addition to our regular Second Tuesday Tea offerings, guests will receive something a little extra. Tickets are $40 per person. Reservations are required and must be made no later than the Friday before the tea. No cancellations or add-ons after this date.

For more information call 859-623-9178 or visit parks.ky.gov.