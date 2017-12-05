Christmas Teas at White Hall

White Hall Historic Site 500 White Hall Shrine Road, Richmond, Kentucky 40475

Step back in time as you experience a special Christmas tea and tour inside the historic mansion.  Enjoy delectable refreshments with friends while learning about Victorian Christmas customs in the decorated house.  In addition to our regular Second Tuesday Tea offerings, guests will receive something a little extra. Tickets are $40 per person. Reservations are required and must be made no later than the Friday before the tea.  No cancellations or add-ons after this date.

For more information call  859-623-9178 or visit parks.ky.gov

859-623-9178
