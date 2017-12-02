Christmas Tour of Homes in Ashland

Tickets are now on sale for the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center’s annual Christmas Tour of Homes. This holiday tradition coordinated by the Friends of the Highlands will take place on December 2 from 11am to 5pm and December 3 from 1pm to 5pm.

The 2017 tour features nine beautifully decorated locations. In addition to private residences stop by this year’s business partner, Sheila’s Primitives, for shopping, refreshments, and door prizes.

The locations being featured on the 2017 tour are:

David & Hollie Kouns-2917 Newman Street

Larry & Cathy Wilson-2638 Central Parkway

Don & April Perry 1020-MacKenzie Court

Richard & Rhonda Cyrus-8541 Cedar Hill Estates Court

Jeff & Julie Runyon-3126 Music Branch

Bret & Amanda Collins-162 Rolling Hills

Curtis & Gail Tritapoe-674 Rolling Hills

Highlands Museum-1620 Winchester Avenue

Sheila’s Primitives-8304 Midland Trail

The tour will begin at the Highlands Museum with refreshments and cookies set among beautiful holiday decorations provided by the Boyd County Homemakers. The Tour of Homes also coincides with the museum’s Holiday Open House. From 1pm to 3pm on December 2, stop by the museum for live music and a special visit from Santa Claus.

Tickets for the Christmas Tour of Homes are $20 in advance and $25 during the tour and can be purchased at the museum with cash, check made payable to the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, or credit/debit card.

Members of the Friends of the Highlands are also selling tickets. Transportation will be provided with shuttles located at the Highlands Museum, Kentucky Farmers Bank US 60 office, and Rolling Hills Drive, but participants are welcome to drive.

Homes on the tour are not handicapped accessible.

Please no children under 8 years of age. Photography will not be permitted inside of the homes.. All proceeds from this event benefit the children’s programs and exhibits at the Highlands Museum & Discovery Center, a 501c3 nonprofit regional history and children’s museum.

For more information call 606-329-8888 or visit highlandsmuseum.com