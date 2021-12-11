Christmas Tour, To-Go! in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Landmark Association will host their outdoor, drive-by Christmas Tour, To-Go! with 28 participating stops December 11th-19th presented by Meyer Mortgage.

To take part in this year’s “Classic & Cheerful” tour, Bowling Green residents and visitors will be able to access the Christmas Tour To-Go! map beginning December 11th at www.bglandmark.org. The map will display the 28 participating homes, businesses and landmarks. To begin the tour, visit the Landmark Association’s website to view the tour map, plan the route and hop in your vehicle for the annual drive-by tour of Bowling Green’s magnificent homes and community gems any night from December 11th-19th. Voting for a community favorite will be open at the Landmark Association’s website during this time as well. One winner, determined by a community vote, will receive a custom watercolor painting of their home.

For more information visit bglandmark.org