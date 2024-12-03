Christmas at Bob Noble Park - Paducah

× Expand Bob Noble Park

Christmas in the Park, Nov. 24 – Dec. 31

The region's premier holiday light display, Christmas in the Park will return to Paducah’s Bob Noble Park. Guests can enjoy thousands of magical twinkling lights strung throughout the park, by car or foot. The event is free, but donations and canned goods for local food pantries will be accepted.

For more information, visit bit.ly/403Sh9X.