Christmas at Bob Noble Park - Paducah

to

Bob Noble Park 2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003-9327

Christmas in the Park, Nov. 24 – Dec. 31

The region's premier holiday light display, Christmas in the Park will return to Paducah’s Bob Noble Park. Guests can enjoy thousands of magical twinkling lights strung throughout the park, by car or foot. The event is free, but donations and canned goods for local food pantries will be accepted.  

For more information, visit bit.ly/403Sh9X.

Info

Bob Noble Park 2801 Park Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003-9327
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Christmas at Bob Noble Park - Paducah - 2024-12-03 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christmas at Bob Noble Park - Paducah - 2024-12-03 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christmas at Bob Noble Park - Paducah - 2024-12-03 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christmas at Bob Noble Park - Paducah - 2024-12-03 18:00:00 ical