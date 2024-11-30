Christmas at Kentucky Kingdom

Get ready to immerse yourself in the magic of the season among dazzling displays of over ONE MILLION lights, Christmas trees and holiday decor as far as the eye can see. Create family memories, including meeting the most famous reindeer of all and a unique opportunity to stop by Santa's House. Take your experience to new heights, racing down a 175-foot long snow tubing hill covered in real snow and look forward to SO much more!

November 30 - January 4

For more information call 502-813-8200 or visit kentuckykingdom.com