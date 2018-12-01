Christmas at South Union Shaker Village Holiday Market

One of Kentucky’s finest antique and craft markets, just in time for Christmas! Features over 30 regional antique vendors and artists, all nestled in the historic atmosphere of the South Union Shaker Village. The first and second floors of the Centre House will be filled with antiques and fine hand-made crafts, guaranteed to put you in the Christmas spirit.

Admission: A canned food item or donation that will be distributed to those who are in need.

For more information call (270) 542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com