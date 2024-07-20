× Expand Chris Event Flyer

Christmas in July Spectacular at Schoolyard Winery

Come Eat, Drink, Shop, and be Merry with more than 30 local farmers, youth, small buisnesses, crafters, woodworkers and more all in one place!

July 20, 2024/ 10am. until 3pm

Schoolyard Winery is partnering their weekly farmers market with local small businesses in the area to bring you the biggest and best Christmas in July Spectacular!

Come shop all our booths and enjoy food, wine, beer, and bourbon cocktails while you do it!

We will have both indoor and outdoor vendors including farm fresh produce, honey, crafts, jewelry, kettle corn, charcuterie boards, flowers, woodworking, sweet treats, breads, lavender, skincare, windchimes, herbal products, truffles, garden art, cards, paintings, and more.

We are located across from the Verona Post office at the beautiful Schoolyard Winery 14923 Walton-Verona Rd. Verona Kentucky 41092

We can't wait to see you there!

For more information call 859-242-2087.

Check out and follow the winery Facebook page: Schoolyard Winery