× Expand Kentucky Museum Christmas in Kentucky; December 4, 2021 11AM-2PM

Christmas in Kentucky at Kentucky Museum

Join us as the Kentucky Museum hosts its fifteenth annual holiday event Christmas in Kentucky. This free, family-oriented event has become a holiday tradition with many area residents. Conveniently scheduled after the Jaycee Christmas Parade, Christmas in Kentucky is guaranteed to put guests of all ages in the holiday spirit!

For more information call (270) 745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/education/christmas_in_ky.php