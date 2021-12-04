Christmas in Kentucky at Kentucky Museum
to
Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Kentucky Museum
Christmas in Kentucky; December 4, 2021 11AM-2PM
Christmas in Kentucky at Kentucky Museum
Join us as the Kentucky Museum hosts its fifteenth annual holiday event Christmas in Kentucky. This free, family-oriented event has become a holiday tradition with many area residents. Conveniently scheduled after the Jaycee Christmas Parade, Christmas in Kentucky is guaranteed to put guests of all ages in the holiday spirit!
For more information call (270) 745-2592 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/education/christmas_in_ky.php